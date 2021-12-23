UrduPoint.com

Two Missing Children Reunited To Parents

Thu 23rd December 2021

City Traffic Police (CTP) have reunited two missing children with their parents, a traffic police spokesman said on Thursday

Traffic Wardens Raja Sajjad and Faiz were performing their duties at Saidpur Road where they found two missing children weeping.

The missing children were brought to Chandni Chowk Chowki.

After verification, both the children were handed over to their parents.

The families of the children thanked CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan and Rawalpindi traffic Police and expressed their best wishes.

CTO have also appreciated the traffic wardens and annouced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the traffic wardens.

