Two Missing Children Reunited With Families
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Islamabad police teams from Bhara Kahu and Tarnol police stations on Monday responded to separate complaints from two families, successfully reuniting two missing children with their families.
According to the details, the Bhara Kahu and Tarnol teams received applications from citizens in which they stated that their children have been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members, said a public relations officer while talking to APP.
Upon receiving the application, the police teams used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing children and reunited them safely with their families.
The families appreciated the police team's efforts and appreciated the Islamabad Police for immediate assistance.
The citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 app" regarding any suspicious person or activity.
