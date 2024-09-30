Open Menu

Two Missing Children Reunited With Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Two missing children reunited with families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Islamabad police teams from Bhara Kahu and Tarnol police stations on Monday responded to separate complaints from two families, successfully reuniting two missing children with their families.

According to the details, the Bhara Kahu and Tarnol teams received applications from citizens in which they stated that their children have been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members, said a public relations officer while talking to APP.

Upon receiving the application, the police teams used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing children and reunited them safely with their families.

The families appreciated the police team's efforts and appreciated the Islamabad Police for immediate assistance.

The citizens are urged to dial the emergency helpline “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 app" regarding any suspicious person or activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

9 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

9 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

9 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

9 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

9 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

9 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

10 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

10 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

10 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan