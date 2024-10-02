Two missing children safely reunited with their families

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police stations successfully reunited two missing children with their families on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police stations successfully reunited two missing children with their families on Wednesday.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, the Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police teams received reports from citizens stating that their children had gone missing and could not be traced despite the family's efforts.

He said the police teams promptly used technical and human resources to trace the missing children and safely reunite them with their families.

He added that the families expressed their gratitude to the Islamabad Police for their swift action and assistance.

He urged the citizens to dial the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15" app regarding any suspicious person or activity.