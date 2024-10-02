Open Menu

Two Missing Children Safely Reunited With Their Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Two missing children safely reunited with their families

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police stations successfully reunited two missing children with their families on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police stations successfully reunited two missing children with their families on Wednesday.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, the Margalla and Sabzi Mandi police teams received reports from citizens stating that their children had gone missing and could not be traced despite the family's efforts.

He said the police teams promptly used technical and human resources to trace the missing children and safely reunite them with their families.

He added that the families expressed their gratitude to the Islamabad Police for their swift action and assistance.

He urged the citizens to dial the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15" app regarding any suspicious person or activity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Family From

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

2 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

8 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

8 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

8 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

17 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan