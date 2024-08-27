Open Menu

Two Missing Girls Reunited With Families

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Two missing girls reunited with families

The police claimed to have reunited two minor girls with their families within 4 hours after their missing in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The police claimed to have reunited two minor girls with their families within 4 hours after their missing in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that two girls - Uzma Asghar (12) and Afshan Sardar (10) - went missing under mysterious circumstances from Chak 2-JB Ramdewali.

Their parents searched them for a lot but in vain. Hence, they called on Rescue 15 for police help in recovery of the minor girls.

The police after receiving information started investigation on scientific lines and recovered both girls from Jhang within four hours after their disappearance, he added.

