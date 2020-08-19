UrduPoint.com
Two Missing Girls Reunited With Their Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Two missing girls reunited with their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Bhara Kahu and Tarnol police recovered two girls who went missing from respective areas and reunited them with their families, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Khurram Shehzad lodged a report with Bhara Kahu police station that her eleven years old daughter Bakhtawar was missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace her but no clue was found.

Following the complaint, Bhara Kahu police registered a First Information Report while Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and directed Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Muhammad Umar Khan for her safe recovery.

SP City constituted a special team under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rana Hussain Tahir. Headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu police station Inspector Arshad Ali and others started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to recover the kidnapped girl.

Police team also arrested kidnapper Rehman Ullah who is close relative of the girl.

In another incident, Ghulam Nabi lodged a report with Tarnol police station that her 10 years old daughter Hajra Bibi was missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace her but in vain.

SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmad Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol Alamgir Khan and others who started the investigation and recovered the girl from Minawali.

Police team also arrested the kidnapper named Asad Abbas.

Later, police reunited both the girls with their parents after completing legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.

DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated performance of both police teams and announced rewards for them.

