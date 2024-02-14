Two missing kids reunited with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Aabpara police on Wednesday reunited two missing kids including a boy and a girl with their family, a public relations officer said.

According to the details, the police team received an application from a citizen in which he stated that his daughter namely Ayesha and Son Rehan had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, the police used technical and human resources and successfully traced the missing girl and boy and reunited them safely with their family.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked for immediate assistance.

The citizens are advised to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.

The protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the police.