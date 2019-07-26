UrduPoint.com
Two Missing Persons' Bodies Of Landslide Recovered After MNJ Road Restoration

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

The bodies of two missing persons after the landslide occurrence on different locations of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road have been recovered during the restoration of the blocked road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The bodies of two missing persons after the landslide occurrence on different locations of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road have been recovered during the restoration of the blocked road.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson informed that the MNJ Road was restored after the prompt response of the authorities concerned to rehabilitate the choked thoroughfare.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mansehra's report on the situation stated that yesterday there was heavy rain and storm in the area of Barawai Naran as a result of thunderbolt on 25 July which left MNJ Road blocked due to heavy land-sliding.

On receiving information, the Assistant Commissioner, Balakot was directed to immediately move to the spot alongwith Police, Rescue Team 1122, road clearance machinery of National Highways Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Revenue Staff and others.

All concerned rushed to the spot and started road clearance operation, it added.

"As a result of hectic efforts of District Administration, the slide has been removed and traffic from both sides has started moving," the report said.

However, during the operation a Honda car was recovered where 2 bodies namely Shamim Akhtar Wife of Saqlain Shah (aged about 35 years ) and Abid Javed Son of Mada Hussain (aged about 40-45 years) residents of Laiya Punjab were found. "Both the dead-bodies have been shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra wherefrom they would be dispatched to their native town," the report said.

However, the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Mansehra were accompanying the Commissioner Mansehra had reached to the site of incident to supervise the situation.

