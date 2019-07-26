UrduPoint.com
Two Missing, Tourists Stranded After Landslide In Naran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :At least two people were missing when landslide occurred on Shahrah-e- Khaghan at different places that also stranded dozens of tourists in the valley.

Assistant Commissioner Balakot said on Friday that two people went missing after landslide occurred at tourists' resorts Jalkhad and Boravai in Naran valley.

Scores of tourists were stranded in the area after landslide blocked the road leading to Kaghan at different places. The tourists remained confined to their vehicles in open sky with acute shortage of food and drinks.

The Assistant Commissioner said providing food to the tourists is the first priority but it would need a helicopter as roads were blocked by the landslide at different places.

The AC has also directed an alert for all the departments concerned to clear the road as soon as possible.

