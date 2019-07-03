UrduPoint.com
Two Mobile Clinics Open For Free Treatment In Far Flung Areas

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon here on Wednesday expressed that two mobile health clinics has opened for free treatment of deserving people in the backward areas

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon here on Wednesday expressed that two mobile health clinics has opened for free treatment of deserving people in the backward areas.

He was addressing in the meeting of six member district coordination committee of mobile health units.

One will be Primary health clinic and other surgical clinic, he added.

The mobile health units will provide first aid to the patients including snake biting, dog biting, polio vaccination and ambulance service.

Most of the health issues would be addressed through these units as equipped with latest facilities like ECG, X-Ray machine, ultrasound machine, pathology lab and 94 variety of medicine would be available on both units.

