Two mobile phone snatchers held at Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons, allegedly involved in mobile phone snatching, were arrested by the Cantt Police and recovered 72 mobile phone worth in million of rupees here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to initial inquiry report, the accused were involved in selling these phones in market after snatching.

The accused were active in snatching mobile phones from Metro bus station, GPO chowk, Tehzeeb Bakers, Ghousia Ada and Pirwadhi areas.The accused were also wanted police in various house robberies and dacoties.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the teams and directed to carry out operation against anti social elements adding that such elements must not be spared.