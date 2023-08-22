Open Menu

Two Mobile Phone Snatchers Killed Man Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a man who put up resistance to a robbery in Naseerabad.

According to police spokesman, the suspects were identified as Farooq and Faheem.

The suspects had killed citizen Adnan during the mobile-snatching incident in May.

The case of the incident was registered on the complaint of victim's father.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said the accused would be challaned to the court with concrete evidence.

The elements attacked the lives and property of citizens could escape from the grip of the law, he added.

