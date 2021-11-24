Two mobile snatchers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police in a crackdown against mobile snatching gang arrested two members of the gang who used to snatch mobile and cash on gunpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police in a crackdown against mobile snatching gang arrested two members of the gang who used to snatch mobile and cash on gunpoint.

Police also recovered snatched mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

City Police stated that detainee culprits namely Ismail and Rizwan use to make mobile snatching robberies in different areas of Rawalpindi including Murree Road,Waris Khan, Ganjmandi, New Town and old city areas on gun point.

SP Rawal division also stated that other aides and facilitators of this mobile snatching gang would also be arrested and sent behind the bars.