Two mobile-snatchers arrested in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Investigation police Iqbal Town arrested two mobile and purse snatchers and recovered thousands of rupees in cash, mobile phones and two purse from their possession.

SP Iqbal Town Investigation Naveed Arshad led the police team which busted the Qaisary gang and arrested its ring leader Qaisar Azam and Sehr Adnan.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to many incidents of mobile and purse snatching, committed in different parts of the city.