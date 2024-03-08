Open Menu

Two Model Bazaars Converted Into Ramazan Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:19 PM

On the instructions of the Punjab government, the district administration declared two model bazaars, Jhang Road and Bahari Colony, as Ramazan bazaars here on Friday

The bazaars will remain open from March 9th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

where all types of basic essential items will be available at economical rates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has assigned responsibilities to various departments including Municipal Corporation, Market Committee, Incharges Model Bazars, Industries, Livestock, Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Waste Manage Company, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence.

