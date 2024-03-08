Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

On the instructions of the Punjab government, the district administration declared two model bazaars, Jhang Road and Bahari Colony, as Ramazan bazaars here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of the Punjab government, the district administration declared two model bazaars, Jhang Road and Bahari Colony, as Ramazan bazaars here on Friday.

The bazaars will remain open from March 9th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

where all types of basic essential items will be available at economical rates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has assigned responsibilities to various departments including Municipal Corporation, Market Committee, Incharges Model Bazars, Industries, Livestock, Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Waste Manage Company, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence.