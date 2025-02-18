Open Menu

Two Model Ramadan Bazaars To Be Set Up In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Two model Ramadan bazaars to be set up in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The district administration has decided to set up two model bazaars

in the district during Ramazan.

The edible items will be available in model Ramazan bazaars at wholesale rates to

consumers.

In this regard, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir

assigned tasks to departments concerned.

He instructed that the model bazaars should be equipped with basic facilities, including wash rooms,

drinking water, sitting space and cleanliness arrangements.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of essential items on concessional

rates in the bazaars during Ramazanul Mubarak.

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

3 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

32 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

47 minutes ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan