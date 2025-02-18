Two Model Ramadan Bazaars To Be Set Up In District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The district administration has decided to set up two model bazaars
in the district during Ramazan.
The edible items will be available in model Ramazan bazaars at wholesale rates to
consumers.
In this regard, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir
assigned tasks to departments concerned.
He instructed that the model bazaars should be equipped with basic facilities, including wash rooms,
drinking water, sitting space and cleanliness arrangements.
He directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of essential items on concessional
rates in the bazaars during Ramazanul Mubarak.
