Open Menu

Two Modern Waiting Areas Inaugurated At LGH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two modern waiting areas inaugurated at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Two state-of-the-art waiting areas were inaugurated at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday, with financial support from philanthropists.

The inaugural ceremony was led by Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameeruddin Medical College.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said the waiting areas would protect attendants of patients from adverse effects of extreme weather, including scorching heat and smog. The installation of mist fans in the areas is expected to provide cooling during summer months.

Medical Superintendent of LGH, Dr. Faryad Hussain, briefed Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar on the features of the waiting areas. He highlighted that the new facilities could accommodate around 200 attendants around the clock, enabling them to care for their patients more effectively.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar lauded the philanthropists for their generosity, describing their contributions as a reflection of high moral values and service to humanity.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Moral From

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

25 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

46 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

1 hour ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan