PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The batch of 74 staffers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) have been awarded course completion certificates of two-month training on business Data Analysis.

In this connection, the certificates distribution ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarter here, said a press release issued on Sunday. The training session was arranged with the financial and technical assistance of USAID and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM).

Deputy Director KPRM Mohammad Yasir distributed certificates to the attended participants included deputy collectors, assistant collectors, inspectors, audit officers, data processing officers, assistant account officers, readers, and facilitation assistants.

With the financial assistance of the KPRM activity 2021, a total of 131male and female officials of KPRA have been trained in various disciplines, including communication, conflict management, gender, SAP financial controlling, data analytics, and internal audit and controls.

Speaking during the session, Director HR KPRM Aftab Ghazi said it was a much-needed exercise for the staff of KPRA as they had not received such training since joining the authority.