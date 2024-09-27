Two-month Dry Spell On Horizon As Monsoon Nears End: Chief Meteorologist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) As Pakistan prepared for a transition to cooler months, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz Friday declared the ongoing monsoon rains as the final spell, predicted to conclude by Saturday, marking the beginning of a two-month dry and normal weather phase.
Talking to a Private news channel, Meteorologist clarified that the subsequent two-month dry period would be characterized by gradually decreasing temperatures, particularly during nighttime, adding, daytime temperatures would remain relatively warm, but without the humidity associated with the monsoon season.
"Temperature fluctuations between day and night will become more pronounced," Sarfraz cautioned.
"Citizens especially vulnerable populations should take necessary precautions to adapt to the changing weather conditions," he added.
Sardar Sarfraz said, "Karachi is in for an unusually warm October. The post-monsoon temperature surge is expected to be more pronounced this year, with temperatures soaring to 38°C (100°F) during the day and dipping to only 25°C (77°F) at night."
Responding a query, he said, "As the monsoon exits, Pakistan's weather will become more pleasant, allowing people to resume outdoor activities and enjoy the crisp winter breeze."
"The agricultural sector, which has faced significant disruptions due to the heavy rains, can now focus on preparing for the upcoming Rabi season," Sarfraz added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying1 minute ago
-
Two including a woman killed1 minute ago
-
Jewelery shop robbed11 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution raises concerns over NHA drainage plans11 minutes ago
-
TMA, WSSCA sanitation staff stages protest against non-approval of salary increase21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors29 minutes ago
-
IHC orders immediate reopening of Tandoori Junction hotel31 minutes ago
-
PM to address UNGA 79th session today36 minutes ago
-
PWD store in Rawalpindi caught in massive fire41 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 61 kg drugs in six operations51 minutes ago
-
Punjab is committed to create welcoming environment for visitors1 hour ago
-
Experts stress importance of 'Dengue Prevention Measures' amid rising cases1 hour ago