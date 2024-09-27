Open Menu

Two-month Dry Spell On Horizon As Monsoon Nears End: Chief Meteorologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Two-month dry spell on horizon as monsoon nears end: Chief Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) As Pakistan prepared for a transition to cooler months, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz Friday declared the ongoing monsoon rains as the final spell, predicted to conclude by Saturday, marking the beginning of a two-month dry and normal weather phase.

Talking to a Private news channel, Meteorologist clarified that the subsequent two-month dry period would be characterized by gradually decreasing temperatures, particularly during nighttime, adding, daytime temperatures would remain relatively warm, but without the humidity associated with the monsoon season.

"Temperature fluctuations between day and night will become more pronounced," Sarfraz cautioned.

"Citizens especially vulnerable populations should take necessary precautions to adapt to the changing weather conditions," he added.

Sardar Sarfraz said, "Karachi is in for an unusually warm October. The post-monsoon temperature surge is expected to be more pronounced this year, with temperatures soaring to 38°C (100°F) during the day and dipping to only 25°C (77°F) at night."

Responding a query, he said, "As the monsoon exits, Pakistan's weather will become more pleasant, allowing people to resume outdoor activities and enjoy the crisp winter breeze."

"The agricultural sector, which has faced significant disruptions due to the heavy rains, can now focus on preparing for the upcoming Rabi season," Sarfraz added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather October Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

29 minutes ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

16 hours ago
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

21 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

22 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

22 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan