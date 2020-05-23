Two months ban on bathing, swimming in sea imposed

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday imposed a ban on visit, swim or bath into the sea within the local limits of Karachi Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday imposed a ban on visit, swim or bath into the sea within the local limits of Karachi Division.

According to a notification, the ban has been imposed for the period of two months at the beaches / sea sides within local territorial limits of Karachi Division from May 23, 2020 till July 22, 2020.

All the respective Deputy Commissioners are authorized to take action against the violators in coordination with the concerned Senior Superintendent of Police and get the violators booked under section 188 of Cr.Pc. in writing in the concerned Police Stations for the violation of Section 144 Cr. P.C.