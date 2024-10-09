Open Menu

Two Months Extension In Ban Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Two months extension in ban notified

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has under Section 144 Cr.P.C on Wednesday extended ban for further 60 days on all kind of Sale/purchase/construction/encroachment in respect of the State Land, Shamilat-e-Deh and land along Toi and Algada, in the district.

All the ACs, AACs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Circle Girdawars and Revenue Staff has been directed to ensure implementation of this order and in case of any violation initiate legal action against the violators.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Kohat Circle All

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

2 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

18 minutes ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

30 minutes ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

1 hour ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

1 hour ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

1 hour ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan