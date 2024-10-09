Two months extension in ban notified

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has under Section 144 Cr.P.C on Wednesday extended ban for further 60 days on all kind of Sale/purchase/construction/encroachment in respect of the State Land, Shamilat-e-Deh and land along Toi and Algada, in the district.

All the ACs, AACs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Circle Girdawars and Revenue Staff has been directed to ensure implementation of this order and in case of any violation initiate legal action against the violators.

APP/vak