Two months salaries of WASA workers paid

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail Khan Thursday said despite facing financial straits the authority had paid salaries of two months to the employees of its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The HDA's spokesman while quoting the DG informed that the unpaid salaries of many previous months would be paid to the employees after the Sindh government provided the required funds whose details had been submitted.

The DG warned that the elements involved in depriving the citizens of water would face action under Industrial Relations Act, 2013.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of HDA Employees Union (CBA) Abdul Qayum Bhatti said WASA had not paid 14 months salaries and pensions to the staff.

He claimed that they had been paid just one month's salary which had come with the warning of action on the protesting staff.