Two months vacations of Peshawar High Court starts from June 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The two months vacations of Peshawar High Court has started from June 28 where all the judicial proceedings would remain suspended till the culmination of vacations on August 31.

The Principal Seat Peshawar High Court Peshawar would only hear cases of emergency nature, whereas the lower judiciary would continue proceedings till July 31.

According to PHC Additional Registrar (Admn) the proceedings would remain suspended for civil cases due to summer vacations. However, petitioners can file their cases, appeals and petitions on a daily basis, except for Sundays and public holidays. They can do so at the principal seat as well as at the benches.

The one month vacations of lower judiciary would start from August 1, however Magistrate on Duty judges would hear the cases of emergency nature.