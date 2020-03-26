UrduPoint.com
Two More Aircraft Would Go To Chengdu And Beijing To Get 20 Tonnes And 80 Tonnes Of Medical Goods Respectively: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :NDMA Chairman said that two more aircraft would go to Chengdu and Beijing to get 20 tonnes and 80 tonnes of medical goods respectively.

He informed that disinfectant spray was already carried out by NDMA in public buildings whereas the Authority had also taken the initiative to disinfect the most affected areas of the country as well.

"100 pickups with each having four to six guns will disinfect the most affected areas due to coronavirus with chemicals along with four big machines imported for this purpose. We will start from Barakahu, Chak Shehzad, Mardan, Dina, Serai Alamgir and other parts of the country most affected due to COVID-19," he said.

Later on SAPM, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed doctors and paramedics as first line of defence against coronavirus pandemic and issued directives that their safety and security should be ensured at all cost.

