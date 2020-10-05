UrduPoint.com
Two More Arrested In Child Abduction Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:16 PM

Two more arrested in child abduction case

The police of Badhaber area here have arrested two more accused in a child abduction case on identification of the accused already under custody in the same crime

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The police of Badhaber area here have arrested two more accused in a child abduction case on identification of the accused already under custody in the same crime.

Police said two more accused involved in abduction of a nine-year-old child, Aziz, the grandson of Haji Irfan were arrested on identification of arrested accused named Jahanzeb, a close relative of the abducted child.

The arrested accused, Malak and Nazar Sher were shifted to Badhaber police station for interrogation.

The accused had already released the child in fear of being arrested.

