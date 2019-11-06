Two more Azadi March participants die

Two more participants in JUI Azadi March have died in Islamabad.According to media reports, Maulana Saif Ullah died due to heart attack and he belonged to Khuzdar district of Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) Two more participants in JUI Azadi March have died in Islamabad.According to media reports, Maulana Saif Ullah died due to heart attack and he belonged to Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Maulana Akhtar Mohammad participant of Azadi March also died who belonged to district Noshki.Both the dead bodies were shifted to native areas through ambulance.It is pertinent to mention here that toll of the perished persons in the Azadi March has reached three.