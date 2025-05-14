Two More Brave Soldiers Embrace Shahadat, Bringing Martyr Count To 13
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWAPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Demonstrating extraordinary valor in defense of Pakistan, two more courageous hospitalised soldiers have embraced martyrdom, bringing the total number of martyrs to 13 as 78 brave personnel have sustained injuries while serving the motherland with unwavering resolve.
According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force. Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism.
The Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the people of Pakistan, pay the highest tribute to these brave martyrs and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers are also offered for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the attack.
Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory, inspiring generations to come.
The Indian Armed Forces' cowardly act of aggression during the night of 6-7 May, 2025, resulted in the deliberate targeting of defenseless civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadan Pirzada meets Alhamra chairman to discuss collaboration on art, culture3 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah shapes budget, uplift schemes for next ADP, announcing austerity measures3 minutes ago
-
Two more brave soldiers embrace Shahadat, bringing martyr count to 133 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations3 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 6 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to present 'Drumming'13 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq salutes war heroes, lauds defense against aggression13 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, husband injured in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for robust security measures to ensure people's safety13 minutes ago
-
President Zardari expresses grief over martyrdom of two armed forces personnel13 minutes ago
-
Arora cheers Pakistan’s support for Sikhs, decries India’s HR violations23 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road23 minutes ago