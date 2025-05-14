Two more brave soldiers embrace Shahadat, bringing martyr count to 13

RAWAPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Demonstrating extraordinary valor in defense of Pakistan, two more courageous hospitalised soldiers have embraced martyrdom, bringing the total number of martyrs to 13 as 78 brave personnel have sustained injuries while serving the motherland with unwavering resolve.

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force. Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism.

The Pakistan Armed Forces, in unity with the people of Pakistan, pay the highest tribute to these brave martyrs and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers are also offered for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the attack.

Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory, inspiring generations to come.

The Indian Armed Forces' cowardly act of aggression during the night of 6-7 May, 2025, resulted in the deliberate targeting of defenseless civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.