Two More Car-lifter Gangs Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Two more car-lifter gangs busted

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Capital City Police has busted two more gangs of car-lifters and arrested four accused after recovery of stolen and snatched vehicles from their possession, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Capital City Police has busted two more gangs of car-lifters and arrested four accused after recovery of stolen and snatched vehicles from their possession, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The accused were experts in tampering with the chassis number and making documents of the stolen vehicles. During initial investigations, the accused have confessed to various cases of car-lifting and on information obtained from them 10 such precious vehicles have been recovered from Bannu, Quetta, Karak, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The accused were used to steal vehicles from Peshawar and its adjacent districts and then shifting them to a hide-out established on Warsak Road in Peshawar wherein they used to change their number plates and stickers and then shift it to other districts.

The capital city police after searching the real owners of the stolen vehicles handed them over the keys of their vehicles.

