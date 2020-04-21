UrduPoint.com
Two More Cases Of Corona Confirmed In Mirpurkhas

Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Number of corona cases were surged to six as two more cases reported here in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Number of corona cases were surged to six as two more cases reported here in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Mirpurkhas Dr Harchand Rae has confirmed that 2 persons Rashid Iqbal Arain and Imtiaz Ahmed Arain who were resident of Dhigri Taluka of Mirpurkhas, tested positive for coronavirus.

