Two More Cases Of Dengue Virus Confirmed In City

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Two more cases of Dengue virus confirmed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed cases of Dengue virus were reported in the province during last 24 hours and both patients are reported from the provincial capital.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 658 suspected cases were also reported during last 24 hours which have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 49 cases of Dengue were registered since January this year in the province, however, 44 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 5 patients of Dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to Dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvas from 9435 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urgedthe people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselvesfrom dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

