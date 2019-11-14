UrduPoint.com
Two More Cases Registered Against Dark Web Ringleader

Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Two more cases registered against Dark Web ringleader

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have registered two more cases against the ringleader of 'International Dark Web' for molesting children and making their porn videos.

According to Superintendent of Police Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, accused Sohail Ayaz had taken a child Adeel working at a petrol pump in his car and molested him after intoxicating. He also confined the child in his house.

The SP said the victim's brother Karim Khan reported to the Rawat Police that 11-year old Adeel had been missing for the last two and a half months, who had been kidnapped by Sohail Ayaz alias Ali. A case was registered against Sohail Ayaz on the complaint of Karim Khan.

Similarly, Zeeshan Faraz, a working child, submitted a written complaint that Sohail Ayaz had molested him, on which a case was registered against the accused, the SP said.

The accused was arrested by the Rawat Police on Monday on the complaint of the mother of a victim child. During initial investigation, the accused confessed that he was the ringleader of 'International Dark Web' and remained in jail in the United Kingdom and Italy for sexual abuse of children. Since his deportation from the UK and Italy, the accused had molested some 30 children in Pakistan

