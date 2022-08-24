Two more cases registered in pornography case, two officials to face action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have registered two more cases against main accused couple of Layyah pornography case and sent a letter to deputy commissioner Layyah for action against two officials for their involvement in the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rab Nawaz Tulla, the head of Joint Investigrion Team (JIT), said that during course of investigations, police recovered an illegal weapon from main accused Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem and his second wife Kiran (real name Saima Farhan) was named in another FIR after a fake letter showing herself as a nurse was recovered from her.

Kiran had complained on August 11 that she was forced by the accused into pornography, however, detailed investigation pointed towards her involvement in the case and hence her status as complainant was changed as an accused.

Six accused have so far been arrested and in police custody on physical remand while seventh accused had secured bail.

Police said, they had completed geo-fencing process and two laptops recovered from the accused had been sent for forensic analysis.

The scope of investigation was widened further on the orders of Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq, SP Rab Nawaz Tulla said adding that a car, six mobile phones, a USB, and other things were also recovered.

Two officials of DC office Layyah including Shoukat Hayat and Muhammad Saleem were also found involved in the case and police have sent a letter to deputy commissioner for departmental action against them.

Accused Shahzaib and his first wife Noor Baseerat had been blackmailing and extorting money from innocent people since 2017, police spokesman said adding that in the recent case accused used his second wife.