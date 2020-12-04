Two more children succumb to food poisoning

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more children of village Bachal Soomro of Tharparkar district lost their lives on Friday, taking the number of casualties to 4 due to food poisoning while five other in critical condition at Hyderabad.

According to details, 12 year old Irshad Soomro and 18 months old Akram succumbed to food poisoning at a hospital of Hyderabad. Two affected children 7 year old Zainab d/o Jumu Soomro and her younger brother Hussain passed away earlier.

The tragic incident took place the other day when condition of guests particularly children deteriorated after eating the food (Biryani) served at Chehlum of 3 persons who died in the same village a month and a half ago because of consuming poisonous milk and Lassi.

The deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Nawaz Soho, visited the village and expressed grief over the sad incident. He announced that a medical team from Hyderabad would visit the village and examine the evidence to probe the incident.

Affected families would not be left alone in their hour of distress, the DC assured and said that ration would be provided to 93 affected families of the village.