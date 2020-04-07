Two more confirmed positive cases of coronavirus reported in Bajaur: DMS

Two more patients tested positive with coronavirus and the total infected patients in Bajaur district increased to six, Deputy Health Superintendent (DMS) District Headquarters Hospital, Khar Dr Naseenb Gul informed the media persons here on Tuesday

Dr Naseeb Gul said that they have received result of two more positive patients and now it reaches to six.

All of them are being treated in the hospital. He said they have got the sample of the suspected persons with coronavirus and two more patients have tested positive, one from Siddiqabad town and the other is from Anayat Khali area.

The tests of the others patients are in process and all preventive measures have been taken in this regard.

Dr Naseeb Gul said that the two patients, who had been in the hospital for the last three to four days, were shifted to the isolation ward.

He said two patients had recovered while tests for three suspected patients had gone negative.

Meanwhile, the administration on Tuesday sealed the area and kept the other family members in quarantine for 14 days.