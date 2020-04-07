UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Confirmed Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Bajaur: DMS

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

Two more confirmed positive cases of coronavirus reported in Bajaur: DMS

Two more patients tested positive with coronavirus and the total infected patients in Bajaur district increased to six, Deputy Health Superintendent (DMS) District Headquarters Hospital, Khar Dr Naseenb Gul informed the media persons here on Tuesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) Two more patients tested positive with coronavirus and the total infected patients in Bajaur district increased to six, Deputy Health Superintendent (DMS) District Headquarters Hospital, Khar Dr Naseenb Gul informed the media persons here on Tuesday.

Dr Naseeb Gul said that they have received result of two more positive patients and now it reaches to six.

All of them are being treated in the hospital. He said they have got the sample of the suspected persons with coronavirus and two more patients have tested positive, one from Siddiqabad town and the other is from Anayat Khali area.

The tests of the others patients are in process and all preventive measures have been taken in this regard.

Dr Naseeb Gul said that the two patients, who had been in the hospital for the last three to four days, were shifted to the isolation ward.

He said two patients had recovered while tests for three suspected patients had gone negative.

Meanwhile, the administration on Tuesday sealed the area and kept the other family members in quarantine for 14 days.

Related Topics

Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU to agree virus bail-out but not 'coronabonds'

9 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurat ..

9 minutes ago

No Consensus Yet on Oil Production Cuts Between Ru ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Not Attending Large Gatherings, Tests for Co ..

9 minutes ago

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted for K ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) dismisses bail petitions f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.