Two more contracts with dengue in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Two more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,682.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that each case had arrived from the Potohar town urban and Municipal Corporation area.

He said 24 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, out of which 17 were confirmed cases while 2,663 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 1,805 houses and found larvae in 42 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 1,587 places, the teams found larvae at eight sites during outdoor surveillance.