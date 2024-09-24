Open Menu

Two More Cops Removed From Service In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Two more cops removed from service in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Bannu, Zia Uddin Ahmad has terminated the services of two more police officials and suspended 10 others for not complying with the departmental orders.

According to Bannu police spokesman on Tuesday, with this new development, the number of total terminated police officials reached to 13 in Bannu as the other day 11 police officials were removed from service over refusing polio team security duty in Lakki Marwat district.

Those terminated today included constables Israr Khan and Arif Khan.

APP/vak

