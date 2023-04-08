Two more Corona cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,855. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,182 from Rawalpindi and 3,673 from other districts. Among the new cases, both patients had arrived from Potohar town and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

The report added that nine patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at home. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,307 samples were collected, of which 305 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent.