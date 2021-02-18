UrduPoint.com
Two More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Two more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 64 tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 464 in the district.

He said that 1,003 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,936 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 792. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 124 patients, including 66 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including 11 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

