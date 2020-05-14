UrduPoint.com
Two More Corona Patients Die In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:48 PM

Two more corona patients die in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital late Wednesday night, taking the tally to 14 in Hyderabad.

According to hospital sources, a patient, who was brought to civil hospital from home isolation, has succumbed to COVID-19 while his wife and a daughter have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

The deceased had been sent to home isolation by Indus hospital administration some days ago and was brought to LU hospital's ICU ward in critical condition on Wednesday.

Another patient who was brought to civil hospital in serious condition a day earlier, has died of COVID-19. The deceased was tested positive for coronavirus after his death.

The burials of the deceased persons have been carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) here in local graveyards under supervision of district administration.

Your Thoughts and Comments

