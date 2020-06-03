Two more corona patients die in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Two more coronavirus patients have died here on Wednesday, taking the tally to 28 in Hyderabad.

A patient named Hassan Askari and Touqir have succumbed to the COVID-19 here in isolation ward of civil hospital Hyderabad.

The dead bodies of both patients were handed over to the heir as per standard operating procedures for burial under supervision of administration.