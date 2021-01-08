UrduPoint.com
Two More Corona Patients, Including Nurse Die In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Two more corona patients, including nurse die in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Two more patients including a nurse succumbed to COVID-19 in Faisalabad, while 33 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, after the death of two patients, the number of deaths has reached 346 to date. He said that staff nurse Saba tested positive for COVID-19 infection and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Allied hospital few days back.

She failed to survive and was laid to rest at her native graveyard while following the SOPs.

As many as 649 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.Total active cases in Faisalabad were 397, while 6,661 patients recovered.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. He said that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 33, including five confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

