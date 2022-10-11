UrduPoint.com

Two More Corona Patients Surface In Rawalpindi

Published October 11, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,668.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,043 from Rawalpindi and 3,625 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad area each, while presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,069 samples were collected, out of which 1,067 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.

