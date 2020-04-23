Two more corona positive case detected in Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The COVID-19 positive cases surged to 5 in the district after two more cases were reported positive on Thursday.

According to district health department, the two patients were admitted in isolation wards at District Headquarters Hospital where they would complete their quarantine period.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan chaired a meeting of district intelligence and coordination committee regarding implementation of SoPs related to corona lockdown.

The meeting took various decisions and expressed resolve to strictly implement government's precautionary measures to contain coronavirus cases in the district.

It further directed all NGOs working in the district get themselves registered with District Social Welfare Office.

All members of the committee including District Police Officer, Nosher Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner and all assistant commissioners and officials of line departments were directed to keep alter against profiteering and hoarding in the holy month of Ramazan.

The DC directed all assistant commissioners to ensure transparent disbursement of financial assistance under Ehasas Programme among deserving people and visit the centres on daily basis and also check precautionary measures there.