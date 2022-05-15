UrduPoint.com

Two More Corona Positive Cases Reported In KP

Published May 15, 2022

Two more corona positive cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Two more new corona cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With only two new cases and recovery of 4 patients from the disease, the number of total active cases in the province has dropped to 181 in the province.

As many as 6324 persons have been died of the disease during the period of last over two years. However, no death was reported due to the virus for several days.

Meanwhile, 2344 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only two proved positive for corona.

