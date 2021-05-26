UrduPoint.com
Two More Corona Vaccination Centres Set Up In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up two more corona vaccination centers here at Avari Hotel and Faletti's Hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday set up two more corona vaccination centers here at Avari Hotel and Faletti's Hotel.

He set up the vaccination centres during his visit to the hotels and reviewed arrangements over there.

On the occasion, Mudassar Riaz said that the workers of hotels were performing their duties at frontline, adding that all workers of the both hotels would be vaccinated at these centre. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements at vaccination centers.

He said that coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being strictly enforced in the city,adding that after the implementation of corona SOPs, there was a clear difference in the positive casesof corona. "The city district administration will continue its efforts to enforced corona SOPs in the provincial capital", he added.

