Two More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Wed 24th March 2021

Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 78 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 585 in the district.

He said that 570 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 9,206 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,061.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including 14 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

