UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 189 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 600 in the district.

He said that 1,327 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 9,233 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,534. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 36, including 10 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

2 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

3 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

2 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

2 hours ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.