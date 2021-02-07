UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Coronavirus Patients Lost Lives During 24 Hours In District Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Two more coronavirus patients lost lives during 24 hours in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :After an interval of two weeks, two more patients of Coronavirus Sunday have lost their lives during the last 24 hours in district Abbottabad while 15 new cases have been reported.

According to the health department the total number of coronavirus positive cases have reached 95 after confirmation of 15 new cases.

During the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3356 Coronavirus cases have been tested positive where 3120 have been recovered.

All new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases was 3356 where 3123 patients have been recovered and 142 have been expired.

A total number of 42891 Coronavirus tests has been conducted in district Abbottabad where 37689 were negative, 3356 were positive, 1047 awaited and 809 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department has imposed smart lockdown at 289 places including 134 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 124 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of district showed that health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 218 educational institutions where 13681 tests were conducted, 607 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3471 teachers were also screened while 10210 were screened.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

56 minutes ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.