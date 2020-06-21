UrduPoint.com
Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Matiari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:50 PM

Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Matiari

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the tally of diagnosed cases to 118 in the district.

According to a focal person for coronavirus in district Dr Zaheer Memon two new patients tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that out of 118 corona infected patients 54 patients had so far been recovered and 2 had lost their lives while 62 patients were being treated in hospitals.

