Two More COVID-19 Patients Die, 249 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 499 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 249 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Sunday night with 10 positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 2082 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 2082 active cases, 2047 were isolated at their homes while 35 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 2490 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 349 cases were reported as positive with 10% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centers where 438967 people had received first jab while 134220 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 2600 people received their first jab while 2251 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

