Two More COVID-19 Patients Die In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:31 AM

Two more patients including a woman have been died of COVID-19 here in Civil hospital during last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by coronavirus to 19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Two more patients including a woman have been died of COVID-19 here in Civil hospital during last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by coronavirus to 19 in Hyderabad.

The hospital sources informed that a woman named Saeeda, resident of New Saeedabad lost her life due to coronavrius.

Another patient named Din Muhammad resident of Latifabad, has also lost his life due to COVID-19 here at civil hospital.

Both the patient were in a critical condition and could not survive, the hospital officials said.

The burials of the deceased persons were carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) in local graveyards under supervision of the district administration.

